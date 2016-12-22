Man and woman held after man suffers head injury
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury following an assault outside a hotel.
Police were called to the High Street in Edinburgh at about 17:55 on Wednesday following an incident near the Radisson Blu.
The injured 36-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
A man and a woman have been detained in connection with the incident. Police have appealed for witnesses.