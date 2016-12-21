Date set for Liam Fee's mother to appeal against murder conviction

Image caption Nyomi (left) and Rachel Fee were convicted in May of murdering two-year-old Liam

A date has been set for the mother of toddler Liam Fee to appeal against her murder conviction.

Lawyers acting for Rachel Fee, 31, will address the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh on 31 January.

Lord Turnbull took the decision to fix the hearing for next month following a short hearing at the court.

Judge Lord Burns jailed Fee for a minimum of 23 and a half years for murdering her two-year-old son at her home in Thornton, Fife, in March 2014.

Her civil partner Nyomi, 24, was jailed for 24 years for her role in taking Liam's life.

Now, lawyers acting for Fee are set to argue Lord Burns made mistakes when addressing jurors about the law.

They believe the errors are so serious as to make Fee's conviction unsafe.

The trial heard that the pair, who are originally from Ryton on Tyneside, spent two years torturing the toddler before finally killing him.

They left Liam with heart injuries similar to those found on car crash victims.

The couple also abused another two boys by imprisoning one in a homemade cage and tying another naked to a chair in a dark room that stored snakes and rats.

The two women tried to evade justice for murdering Liam by forcing one of the other children to take the blame for the crime.