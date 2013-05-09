Image caption The Edinburgh International Conference Centre has been increased in size by 2,000sq m

Edinburgh's newly expanded £30m conference centre is promising to deliver £15m to the Scottish economy in its first eight months.

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre has the world's first hall-wide moving floor system and an order book for its flexible event space.

It opened earlier with a gathering of more than 2,000 international skin experts from Japan, America and Europe.

It is hoped the increased 2,000sq m space will win it larger conferences.

'State of the art'

Hans Rissmann, EICC chief executive, said: "Today we define city centre conferences and events in the new era with world beating technology that maintains Edinburgh's place in the first rank of global destinations for business tourism.

"Major event organisers the world over are now seeing for themselves what the precise management of precious city centre space can achieve and although our industry leading technology will be copied we have a considerable edge over our global competitors."

Neil Brownlee, head of VisitScotland's business tourism unit, said: "This is an exceptional new events space.

"It is also a tremendous addition to Scotland's venue portfolio and it gives 'state of the art technology' a whole new meaning.

"It's something to shout about not just here in Scotland, but in all of our overseas markets in Europe, North America and indeed the Far East."