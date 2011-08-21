A man who died in a two-car accident near Penicuik, Midlothian, has been named as a 20-year-old soldier.

Jamie Candlish, from Hamilton, was a passenger in the black Vauxhall Corsa which was in collision with a silver Mitsubishi L200 on Friday night.

The Corsa driver was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

The pair, from 2nd Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland, had been working at the Edinburgh Tattoo that evening.

The two people who were in the Mitsubishi have since been released from hospital following treatment.

Fusilier Candlish's death is being felt very deeply by all his colleagues at 2 Scots and the Army in Scotland Army spokeswoman

The incident happened on the A701 near Gowkley Moss roundabout at about 23:45, and the road was closed for four hours to allow full accident investigation.

Earlier in the evening Fusilier Candlish and his colleague had been working as part of the Edinburgh Tattoo support team, which helps behind the scenes and provides the guard of honour at the event.

Having returned to their barracks the pair, believed to be friends, were on their way out again when they were involved in the collision.

An Army spokeswoman said: "Fusilier Candlish's death is being felt very deeply by all his colleagues at 2 Scots and the Army in Scotland.

"It is an absolute tragedy. Our thoughts are with his family and we are providing them with as much support as they need, both at battalion level and army level."

Lothian and Borders Police are appealing for witnesses.