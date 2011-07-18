Bo'ness man found dead at home after crash

A 32-year-old man has been found dead at his West Lothian home following a car crash the previous day.

The man's car hit a tree after coming off the A904 between Bo'ness and Newton at about 2045 BST on Saturday.

He declined medical attention at the scene and returned to his home in Bo'ness, where he was found dead the following morning.

The cause of death is yet to be established and a post mortem is due to take place.

Lothian and Borders Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision.

A spokesman said: "We are appealing to anyone who was driving on the A904 between Bo'ness and Newton around the time of the collision to contact us.

"In particular, we want to speak to anyone who noticed two small hatchback-type vehicles heading east on the road at that time.

"Anyone who has any other information that can assist our inquiries should also get in touch."