Pensioner dies after rescue from Water of Leith
- 17 July 2011
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
An elderly man has died after being found in the Water of Leith in Edinburgh.
The man, who was 84, was rescued from the water, in the Stockbridge area, by an ambulance crew just after 0800 BST.
A spokesman for Lothian and Borders Police said he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead.
Police are not treating his death as suspicious but are keen for information as to why the man went into the water.