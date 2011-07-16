Warning over violent man after Edinburgh prison release

Image caption Ivy Brown poses a "potential high risk of violence" to the public

Police are trying to trace a man who has gone missing from Edinburgh following his release from prison.

They have warned that Ivy Brown, 31, poses a "potential high risk of violence to members of the public".

He was released on licence and a warrant has been issued for his immediate recall to custody.

A police spokesman said Brown was known to have travelled to Kings Cross Station in London and it is thought he may be in the Luton area.

He is thought to have lived in that area and has local contacts.

Brown was meant to report to social workers but failed to do so.

Lothian and Borders Police said there were concerns for his well-being as he was not taking prescribed daily medication.

Gold teeth

He added that the risk of him being violent "may be heightened in a deteriorating medical state".

Brown was last seen in Edinburgh's Broughton Street at 0815 BST on Saturday, 9 July.

He is black, about 5ft 9in tall, with short dark dreadlocks. He is of stocky build and has two distinctive gold front teeth.

He also has a number of tattoos including one on his left hand, which reads "done one".

Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to contact police.