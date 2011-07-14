Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged over Le Blonde Dames' guitar theft

Image caption The custom-made polycarbonate Handle guitar belongs to Le Blonde Dames

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged theft of a guitar from a Californian rock band at an Edinburgh hotel.

The instrument belonged to Le Blonde Dames, who were staying in the capital last week ahead of their performance at T In The Park at Balado in Kinross.

Officers recovered the custom-made £2,000 guitar after it was offered to a music store on South Clerk Street.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

