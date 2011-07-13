Hearts player Ian Black faces trial on cocaine charge
- 13 July 2011
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Heart of Midlothian midfielder Ian Black is to stand trial accused of possessing cocaine in Edinburgh.
The 26-year-old's solicitor told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that the footballer intended to plead not guilty to the charge.
It is alleged that Black, of Tranent in East Lothian, had the class A drug with him at Lava and Ignite in the Tollcross area of the city on 16 May.
A trial date has been set for 18 October.