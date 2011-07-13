Le Blonde Dames' stolen guitar found

Image caption The custom-made polycarbonate Handle guitar belongs to Le Blonde Dames

A custom-made electric guitar stolen in Edinburgh from a Californian rock band appearing at a music festival has been recovered by police.

The instrument belonged to Le Blonde Dames, who were staying in the capital last week ahead of their performance at T In The Park at Balado in Kinross.

The guitar was stolen some time between Friday and Saturday from the Radisson Blu hotel on the city's High Street.

Police recovered it after it was offered to a South Clerk Street shop.

The guitar, a custom-made polycarbonate Handle valued at about £2,000, is due to be reunited with owner, the band's Christopher Garcia, while they perform in London.

A Lothian and Borders Police spokesman said: "The band were very disappointed to have been targeted while visiting the country for T In The Park and we are delighted to have been able to recover the guitar and return it to them while they are still in Britain.

"We would like to thank the member of staff at the music store for his intuitiveness and integrity and we continue to investigate to find those responsible for this theft."