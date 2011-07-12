Elderly patients evacuated from Liberton Hospital fire

Elderly patients at a hospital in Edinburgh have been evacuated following a fire on its ground floor.

Liberton Hospital in the south of the city specialises in care for elderly patients. Eight fire appliances were sent just before 1100 BST.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found smoke on two floors of the building.

It was traced to a fire in a storage cupboard and 12 patients were removed. An investigation is now under way.

Jackie Sansbury, chief operating officer at NHS Lothian said: "A small fire broke out in a storage cupboard next to the day clinic at Liberton Hospital this morning. Lothian and Borders Fire and Rescue Service were called to put out the fire and are now investigating the cause.

"Twelve day-clinic patients were evacuated as a precaution and no-one was injured."