Harry Jarvis claims wife's 'TV plot line' burial wish

Image caption Harry Jarvis, who is serving life for murdering his wife, was called a "pathological liar" in court

A West Lothian man convicted of murdering his wife has compared her burial wishes to a plot line in a TV detective series.

Harry Jarvis told the High Court in Edinburgh his wife wanted to be buried in the back garden of their Bathgate home so they could always be together.

Harry Jarvis, 61, was giving evidence in the trial of Rita Heyster.

She denies attempting to defeat the ends of justice following the death of Carol Jarvis in 2009.

Jarvis has already been found guilty of killing his wife at their Bathgate home following a trial earlier this year.

Her body was found hidden under the floorboards by police in September 2009.

He is now giving evidence in the trial of Ms Heyster, from Peebles, who is accused of helping him cover up the killing.

Jarvis, 61, told the jury his wife had enjoyed the TV detective show New Tricks, where one of the characters sits on a bench over his wife's grave in the garden.

Jarvis said she had wanted him to do the same so they would always be near each other.

But he also faced accusations of being a pathological liar who frequently changed his story even when under oath.

Ms Heyster denies the charges and the trial continues.