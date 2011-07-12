Shopper's face slashed in Edinburgh street

A man has been slashed across the face in an unprovoked knife attack as he walked home from a supermarket in Edinburgh.

The 48-year-old had been at Tesco Metro in Nicolson Street, Newington, when the attack happened at 1100 BST on Monday.

He was walking through Haddon's Court when a man slashed him across the face before running off into Howden Street and Gilmour Street.

The attacker is white, in his mid-20s, with a shaved head.

The knifeman was wearing a distinctive hooded bright green jacket with horizontal white stripes, jeans and white trainers.

A Lothian and Borders Police spokesman said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack that left the victim with serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault, who either witnessed the incident, or saw the suspect in the area, to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or who has any other information that can assist our inquiries, should also get in touch."