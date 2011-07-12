Body found on East Sands beach at St Andrews

Image caption The body was found at East Sands beach, St Andrews at 0530 BST

Police investigating the discovery of a man's body on a Fife beach said he was local pensioner.

The discovery was made at the high water line of the East Sands beach at St Andrews at about 0530 BST by a man who was walking his dog.

Det Insp Graham Fenton, of Fife Constabulary, said the death of the heavily-built 68-year-old man was not suspicious.

He had receding hair and was wearing a light green fleece and dark blue trousers.

Det Insp Graham Fenton said: "I ask anyone who may have seen this man in or around the St Andrews area in the past few days or has any other information to contact the police."