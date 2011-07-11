Edinburgh Council tenants offered £1,000 to downsize

Image caption Council research suggests more than 1,000 council homes in the city are under-occupied

Council tenants living in homes that are too big for them are being offered £1,000 incentives to move to smaller accommodation in Edinburgh.

The Tenants Incentive Scheme aims to free up housing space in the city.

The money can be used by tenants, who are willing to downsize, to decorate their new home.

Edinburgh City Council said its research suggested that more than 1,000 council homes in the city were under-occupied, about 5% of the total.

About £50,000 has been set aside for the pilot project.

Too large

Norman Work, vice convener for housing in Edinburgh, said said: "No-one wants to see rooms lying empty in some of our larger council homes whilst other families are living in over-crowded accommodation.

"Tenants now have an incentive to move and free up much-needed family accommodation.

"There are just not enough large homes in the social housing sector in Edinburgh to meet demand.

"Because of a change in circumstances some tenants are still living in homes that are now too large for them, but we can't insist that they move when their family move on."

Betty Stevenson, Edinburgh Tenants Federation chairwoman, said: "We hope this incentive will help people living in bigger homes move to more suitable ones, although people who have lived there for many years may not want to move - which is easy to understand.

"Sometimes the thought of packing and moving could put people off, especially in today's current economic climate, but this assistance to move will come in useful.

"Also, smaller homes will save them money as they will be cheaper to heat."