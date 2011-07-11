Edinburgh biker hurt in Peebles crash

A motorcyclist from Edinburgh has been seriously injured in a crash involving a car near Peebles.

The accident happened on the A703 north of the town, near Cringletie, just before 1000 BST on Sunday.

The 62-year-old biker was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious leg injuries.

The female driver of the car was not seriously hurt. The road was closed until almost 1500 BST while investigations were carried out.