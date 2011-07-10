Al Gore to speak at Edinburgh carbon conference

Image caption Mr Gore is a leading climate change campaigner and Nobel laureate

Former US Vice-President Al Gore is coming to Scotland to address a major energy conference in Edinburgh.

Mr Gore, a climate change campaigner and Nobel laureate, has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at the Scottish Low Carbon Investment Conference.

The two-day event takes place in September.

It will bring together experts and policymakers to discuss the opportunities and challenges of low-carbon economies.

Now in its second year, the event is an international forum for emerging renewable energy and other low-carbon markets.

It will take place at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 27 and 28 September and will be opened by First Minister Alex Salmond.

Mr Salmond said: "Our huge clean energy resources and established industrial expertise mean we are well-placed to seize the considerable opportunities presented by the growth of low-carbon industries.

"I am delighted that former Vice-President Gore will be attending this year's conference and I look forward to welcoming him to Scotland.

"His words will provide great encouragement and impetus to delegates and to others in Scotland."

'Global player'

The conference is organised by Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Scottish government and Scottish Enterprise.

Chief executive of the Chamber of Commerce Ron Hewitt said: "The conference aims to ensure Scotland's low-carbon sector stakes its claim as a world leader by helping innovative projects, technologies and companies access finance and funding."

WWF Scotland's director Dr Richard Dixon said: "Al Gore's attendance confirms Scotland's place as a player of global significance in both renewable energy and on climate change targets.

"While Mr Gore will no doubt have many positive things to say it will not escape his notice that the government's climate action plan is not yet good enough to actually deliver on these world-leading targets.

"A little prod in the right direction from Mr Gore in the global spotlight would do wonders in firming up Scotland's resolve on climate change."