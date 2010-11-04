Public help in gym shooting probe

Image caption Police officers conducted the drive to gain information and to reassure the local community

Police probing a shooting outside an Edinburgh gym have spoken to more than 60 people from a community several miles from the crime scene.

Police carried out the "beneficial" initiative at the scene of a burnt-out car in West Bryson Road, similar to one seen on CCTV at the shooting site.

Robert Kelbie, 27, was injured in the attack in the car park of Bannatyne's Health Club in Newcraighall.

He was taken to hospital following the incident at 1920 BST on 20 October.

Two people were spotted on CCTV footage running from the area where the car was found abandoned.

'Reassure public'

A team of 10 officers returned to West Bryson Road on Wednesday evening to talk to dog walkers, joggers and cyclists who may have seen anything suspicious a fortnight ago.

Det Ch Inspector Richard Thomas, of Lothian and Borders Police, said: "The work carried out on Wednesday night by officers from the safer neighbourhood team was beneficial both to the enquiry and, I hope, to the community in general.

"A number of people came forward to speak to us and we are now continuing with our enquiries based on the information we received from them.

"I hope that the local residents felt the positive effect of our presence in the area and I would like to reassure the people of Edinburgh that we are committed to keeping their communities safe."