The advances in the technology of travel over the past 170 years are the subject of a new exhibition at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles will feature 70 photographs from the National Galleries of Scotland collection.

Image copyright Alfred G. Buckham Image caption Sunshine, and Showers, taken about 1920, demonstrates why Alfred Buckham is seen as a pioneer of aerial photography.

Christopher Baker, the director of European and Scottish Art and Portraiture at the National Galleries of Scotland, said: "This is the third in a hugely popular series of thematic exhibitions drawn entirely from the outstanding collection of photography held by the National Galleries of Scotland.

"The carefully selected photographs on display show how technology and transport have impacted on so many aspects of our lives and provided such a rich and thought-provoking focus for outstanding Scottish and international photographers, from very earliest days of the medium to today's innovators."

The free exhibition will take place between 2 June and 13 January, 2019.

Image copyright Evelyn George Carey Image caption Evelyn George Carey, a young engineer working on the construction of the Forth Bridge, documented its progress in 1889.

Image copyright Alfred Stieglitz Image caption Alfred Stieglitz noticed the jarring class divide when travelling to Europe in 1907. His picture is called The Steerage.

Image copyright Iain Mackenzie Image caption Ticket Office, Glasgow Metro captures the city's industrial past.

Image copyright Iain MACKENZIE Image caption Iain Mackenzie's Man on the Metro, Glasgow was taken about 1980.

Image copyright George Washington Wilson Image caption George Washington Wilson's Victorian image of Edinburgh's Calton Hill.

Image copyright Artist unknown Image caption The photographer of this cyclist is unknown, but it is thought to have been taken in Victorian times or the early 20th century.

All pictures are copyright.