Academics at a Scottish university are to be funded to look at reducing the risk of men killing themselves.

The Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) is backing a PhD scholarship at the University of Glasgow.

Suicide is the leading cause of death in men under 50 in Scotland.

The latest available figures indicated that it claimed 728 victims in a year, with about 75% of those who died being men.

SAMH said fresh research could help its work in suicide prevention.

It is thought the new programme will be the most in-depth study of its kind in the UK.

Better understanding

SAMH chief executive Billy Watson said: "Over the course of the last year, SAMH and the Suicidal Behaviour Research Lab have partnered together to create this research that will enhance our understanding of suicide.

"We know men are particularly at risk, especially men in their middle years. We need a deeper understanding of why some risk factors contribute to men completing suicide, compared with those, who, with the same risks factors don't.

"We know that suicide devastates and we hope that this research will provide a greater understanding to enhance our future work on suicide prevention."

Prof Rory O'Connor, the director of the Suicidal Behaviour Research Lab at the university, said: "We are incredibly excited to be working with SAMH on this ground-breaking research into male suicide in Scotland.

"Despite the stark reality that suicide is the leading cause of death in men under 50, we still do not fully understand the complex set of factors that account for this harrowing reality."

'Real blow'

He added: "Over the next three years, we are planning a series of studies to understand suicide risk in men.

"To do so, we aim to investigate the clinical, psychological and social factors that increase suicide risk, including the challenges and expectations on men and what can be done to tackle this major public health concern."

The work of SAMH on suicide prevention is backed by footballer Charlie Adam. His father, Charlie Snr, took his own life in 2012.

It was a real blow to me losing my Dad," the Scotland international said.

"It knocked me big time. It's great that this research will look to understand suicide risk in men.

"It's a subject that's close to my heart."

Details of organisations which offer advice and support are available at BBC Action Line or you can call for free, at any time, to hear recorded information 0800 066 066.