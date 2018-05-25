Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 18 - 25 May

  • 25 May 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 18 and 25 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

North Berwick bathing belles Image copyright Patricia Gibb
Image caption Patricia Gibb caught these North Berwick bathing belles out for a swim at New Cumnock outdoor pool
Yellowcraigs beach Image copyright Lauren Blair
Image caption Lauren Blair pictured this little fella as he skipped off for a swim on Yellowcraigs beach
Rainbow on Barra Image copyright Jane Hill
Image caption This beautiful rainbow was spotted by Jane Hill on the island of Barra.
Harbour at Mull Image copyright Fiona Morrison
Image caption Fiona Morrison took this photograph while on her Honeymoon in Mull. She thought the weather was particularly fabulous and showed off the colours at the harbour very well.
colourful fly Image copyright Andrew McAllister
Image caption This colourful fly was very patient as Andrew McAllister took its photo while it visited his garden.
Whitehills beach Image copyright Stuart Collins
Image caption Stuart Collins caught his happy grandson Finlay having a ball in the sand at Whitehills.
Ballater caravan site Image copyright Ian Middleton
Image caption The residents of Ballater caravan site were pictured getting into the spirit of things on the morning of the royal wedding.
Markle sign Image copyright Heather Smith
Image caption The village of Markle in East Lothian was recovering from the royal wedding celebrations when Heather Smith passed through.
Meghan and Harry at the piping championships Image copyright Mark F Gibson
Image caption Bruce Fraser and Amy Ross from Westhill in Aberdeen celebrated the royal wedding at the British Pipe Band Championships in Paisley.
Loch Awe Image copyright Eddie Ingram
Image caption Eddie Ingram spent five days canoeing with friends on Loch Awe and took this drone picture which show their tents on the island.
Glencoe Image copyright Frank Love
Image caption Frank Love from West Calder snapped this serene image of Glencoe Lochan.
East Kilbride sunset Image copyright Craig Johnston
Image caption Amazing colours in this sunset over East Kilbride from Craig Johnston, with the crescent moon and Venus just visible in the sky.
Brownside Braes in Barrhead Image copyright David Perrie
Image caption David Perrie captured another glorious sunset - this time over Brownside Braes in Barrhead.
Princes Street Gardens Image copyright Joyce Watson
Image caption Princes Street Gardens in full bloom from Joyce Watson
Rothesay gull Image copyright Jen Downs
Image caption Jen Downs said "I took this on a hen weekend in Rothesay with my friends Kirsty, Heather and Marianne when this wee guy came up to our hotel room for a few crisps!"
The Hillbouleys Image copyright Alex Doig
Image caption The self-named Hillbouleys proved to be the winning team at the Monymusk Masters Boules competition in Aberdeenshire.
Harris beach Image copyright Kathleen Skinner
Image caption Who wouldn't want to sit in this seat on Harris beach? Kathleen Skinner said she had found the perfect lunch spot.
Loch Arkaig Image copyright Pete Crane
Image caption These paddlers were cooling off on a hot day in Loch Arkaig
Puffin with plastic Image copyright Marion McMurdo
Image caption This poor puffin was trying to improve its nest and unfortunately came across some unwanted marine plastic on the island of Lunga in the Treshnish Ises.

All images are copyrighted.

