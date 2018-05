Image caption

Ahead of the launch of the Growth Commission report, The Scotsman claims emergency measures to tackle a "Scotland-specific economic shock" are in line to be triggered if growth continues to lag behind the rest of the UK. The paper says the procedure is included in the Fiscal Framework that accompanies the new income tax powers transferred to Holyrood. When implemented, it unlocks extra borrowing powers of £600 million to "bail out" any shortfall in tax receipts.