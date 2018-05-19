Party time for the village of Markle

Image copyright PA Image caption Residents in Markle, East Lothian, have been decorating their properties ahead of the royal wedding.

An outdoor party to celebrate the royal wedding is being held in the Scottish village which shares its name with Prince Harry's bride.

Markle in East Lothian is home to just 70 residents and has no shop.

But bunting, ribbon and paper hearts have been hung up around the village green, ahead of their royal wedding party for local people.

It is one of a series of low key events organised by communities around Scotland to celebrate the nuptials.

Many venues will be screening the wedding live so visitors can watch as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry in the historic surroundings of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Unlike south of the border there does not appear to be much appetite for street parties, with one taking place in Buckstone Road, Edinburgh, on Saturday and one in Reidhaven Street in Elgin, Moray, on Sunday.

The private event in Markle will be a chance for villagers to enjoy each other's company, said Neil Morland, of the local residents' association.

He added: "There will be barbecues, meringues and strawberries and cream, salads, some beverages and we'll just be enjoying the sunshine and enjoying each other's company."

Several hotels and stately homes are holding events, such as National Trust for Scotland property Haddo House in Aberdeenshire which is holding an afternoon tea, with live BBC coverage of the wedding.

At Balmoral, the royal family's Scottish home, every visitor will receive a free special Royal Wedding Cup Cake and people are being urged to come "dressed to impress on this special day".

Hotels including Fairmont St Andrews and the Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow are among those holding celebratory afternoon teas, while the Royal Yacht Britannia's Royal Deck Tea Room will be serving a special menu of the royal couple's "favourite dishes" including roast chicken sandwiches and lemon and elderflower cake - based on the couple's choice of wedding cake.

Sloans Bar and Restaurant in Glasgow will be showing the royal wedding live and serving themed cocktails.

Schools and nurseries around the country have been holding events in the run up to and on the special day itself.

They include Mulbuie Primary in the Highlands which will throw a royal wedding themed fete on Saturday, where they plan to show the wedding on a big screen and serve a cream tea and elderflower cordial fizz.

On a lighthearted note M&D's, Scotland's Theme Park, is offering free entry with anyone named Harry and Meghan - with all spellings of the bride's name accepted.

Those sharing a name with the couple will be given a complimentary "ride all day" wristband enabling them to mark the occasion.

There are set to be 311 couples getting married across Scotland on Saturday, according to the National Records of Scotland.