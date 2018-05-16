STV2 axed as broadcaster cuts 59 jobs

Image copyright Getty Images

STV is to close its second channel as part of a reorganisation that will result in the loss of 59 jobs.

The broadcaster said the loss-making STV2 would close at the end of the June, with investment shifting to its main channel.

The company said 25 jobs would go at STV2 while a further 34 would be lost as part of changes to its news output.

STV said the reorganisation of services would result in savings to the company of about £2m a year.