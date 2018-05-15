Image caption The new channel for BBC Scotland will be based at its headquarters at Pacific Quay in Glasgow

The BBC has announced that its dedicated TV channel for Scotland will go live in February next year.

It had initially been planned to start broadcasting this autumn.

However, BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon said "coming on air early in the new year was the best option for us, audiences and our suppliers".

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has given "provisional" approval to the plans for the channel which will have a budget of just over £32m per full year.

Other aspects of the project include;

A news programme (shown at 21:00 on weekdays) covering "international, UK and Scottish stories, told from a Scottish perspective", with shorter bulletins at weekends

New programmes that reflect Scottish life, including the opportunity to premiere some new comedy and drama

Repeats and archive programmes - about 50% of shows on the channel will be repeat material

Core broadcast hours every day from 19:00 until midnight

It is proposed that the new channel will take the place currently occupied by BBC Four on electronic programme guides (EPG) in Scotland. BBC Four would move down the EPG to a less prominent slot.

Regulator Ofcom said its aim was to see Scottish audiences well served, both by the BBC and the broadcasting sector as a whole.

The body is due to end its consultation period on 18 May and then issue a final report later in the year.