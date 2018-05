Food Standards Scotland has ordered the recall of a brand of haggis pakora from shops over fears it may contain shreds of polythene.

Mrs Unis Spicy Food Ltd said its 200g packs with a use-by date of 19 May 2018 are affected.

The Edinburgh-based company has taken steps to remove the product from shops, and customers have been urged to return packs for a full refund.

No other Mrs Unis Spicy Foods products are known to be affected.