100 years of Scotland in pictures

A collection of more than 14,000 photographs capturing a century of life in Scotland is to go on public display.

The pictures date from the earliest days of photography in the 1840s through to the 1940s.

The £1m collection includes family portraits, working life, street scenes, sporting pursuits, shops, trams, tenements, mountains and monuments.

It has been acquired from a collector by the National Library of Scotland and the National Galleries of Scotland.

The collection was put together by photography enthusiast and film processor Murray MacKinnon, from the Dyce area of Aberdeen, before he sold it on.

He said: "The collection covers the day-to-day lives of Scottish people both rich and poor, the work they carried out including fishing and farming, in order to survive, and their social life including sport and leisure.

"These were turbulent times what with industrialisation, shipbuilding, new forms of transport, the social upheaval caused by the First World War in Europe and the Boer War in South Africa.

"The discovery of penicillin and radiography heralded the development of medicine and the pharmaceutical industry in Scotland.

"I would like to thank all the people involved in acquiring this collection for the Scottish nation, and for their great efforts in making this acquisition possible."

Highlights include:

More than 600 original photographs from the pioneering days of photography featuring work from David Octavius Hill (1802-1870) and Robert Adamson (1821-1848), James Ross (d.1878) and John Thomson (d.1881), Cosmo Innes (1798-1874) and Horatio Ross (1801-1886)

Some of the finest work of Thomas Annan (1829-1887) and his son, James Craig Annan (1864-1946) including rare examples of their original albumen prints

Examples of the work of Scotland's successful commercial photographers including George Washington Wilson (1823-1893) and James Valentine (1815-1880)

Portraits of Scottish regiments from the Crimean War by Roger Fenton (1819-1869)

A series of albums and prints depicting life in the main towns and cities from the late 1800s and early 1900s

Studies of farming and fishing communities in remote villages and hamlets

Scenes of shipbuilding, railways, herring fishing, weaving, whisky distilling, dockyards, slate quarries and other working environments

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop welcomed the public acquisition, which was backed by the Scottish government, the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Art Fund.

She said: "The MacKinnon collection is one of the most remarkable collections of Scottish photography and an invaluable resource for researchers, students and the wider public.

"I am delighted that £300,000 of Scottish government funding has supported the acquisition, curation, touring and digitisation of this collection, preventing it from being broken up or sold overseas.

"Our rich cultural and artistic heritage plays an intrinsic part in boosting our economy and tackling inequalities.

"I commend the National Galleries of Scotland and National Library of Scotland for their achievement in ensuring that this unique collection can now be enjoyed by the people of Scotland, enabling the public to learn more about our fascinating early photography tradition."

A major exhibition of the MacKinnon collection will be held at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery next year, with touring exhibitions around the country to follow.

The entire collection will also be digitised over the next three years and made available online.

