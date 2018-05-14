Monday's front pages feature a range of stories from health exclusives to warnings over European security and the latest moves on Scottish independence.

Most carry pictures of the former Labour minister Dame Tessa Jowell, who died from cancer at the weekend, aged 70.

The Herald leads with a call by a senior clinician to end prosecutions for culpable homicide faced by doctors and staff who make unintentional medical blunders.

Prof David Galloway says a "blame-free culture" would be in the interests of patients and the profession.

Children as young as five are being prescribed antidepressants pills, according to the Press and Journal.

A young mother hails her child for turning her life around. Azaria Faver tells the Daily Record that her young daughter gave her the strength to get off drugs.

The Scotsman leads with a warning about the rising threat posed by organised crime in Scotland.

The latest assessment by the National Crime Agency and Police Scotland says feuding gangs in the central belt continue to bring violence to the streets.

The Scottish Daily Mail, meanwhile, thanks thousands of volunteers who have taken part in a national litter clean-up operation.

A new in-depth study is laying down the foundations for an independent Scottish state, according to The National newspaper.