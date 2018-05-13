The Sun leads with last night's breaking news story: the death in prison of Scottish serial killer Denis Nilsen.

The paper claims the 72-year-old murderer died "in crippling pain" yesterday after an emergency stomach operation.

One of Scotland's top catholic leaders is to appear in front of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry - according to The Sunday Post.

Archbishop Mario Conti has been called to a hearing after questioning claims nuns abused children in their care.

The Sunday Herald leads with the wife of poisoned former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko calling for Alex Salmond to quit his RT talk show.

The widow described the channel as a "propaganda-style" station.

The Sunday Mail leads with a revelation that the family of Moira Jones were not told that her murderer Marek Harcar was transferred to his native Slovakia to serve the rest of his sentence near his family.

Brexit is on the front page of the Sunday Telegraph which claims at least a dozen of Theresa May's cabinet plan a intend to block the PM's plan for a "customs partnership" with the European Union.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has described the proposals as "crazy".

It is Rich List day as The Sunday Times reveals 94% of the most wealthy people in the country made their own fortunes.

The paper says the man who owns the Ineos petrochemical plant at Grangemouth, Jim Ratcliffe, is the UK's richest person with £21bn.

Scotland on Sunday claims the reason Nicola Sturgeon cannot strike a deal over post-Brexit devolved powers is the concessions being sought by the Scottish Government have the potential to be exploited by Sinn Fein.

The Mail on Sunday leads with allegations Meghan Markle's father staged a series of pictures with photographers despite Prince Harry asking media to leave his future father-in-law alone.

The paper claims Thomas Markle, 73, could have earned £100,000 from staged photos.