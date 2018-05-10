Image caption Scott Hutchison was last seen at a hotel in South Queensferry

The worried family of missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison say they have "no news to report."

Police have been searching for the 36-year-old since he vanished at 01:00 on Wednesday from a hotel in South Queensferry.

Well wishes have been sent from around the world to his family and band mates - including brother Grant.

An update from the band on Thursday thanked fans for support.

It said: "We have no news to report on Scott's whereabouts this morning.

"Your support so far has been incredible and all we ask is you keep him in your thoughts, keep an eye out and keep sharing his picture online. Thanks for everything. Your kindness and positivity is keeping us going."

Skip Twitter post by @FRabbits We have no news to report on Scott’s whereabouts this morning. Your support so far has been incredible and all we ask is you keep him in your thoughts, keep an eye out and keep sharing his picture online. Thanks for everything. Your kindness and positivity is keeping us going G — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 10, 2018 Report

The musician was reported missing by family in the early hours of Wednesday.

Scott, originally from Selkirk but now based in Glasgow, is believed to be in Edinburgh and police in the city have appealed for information.

On Wednesday, brother Grant posted an appeal on Instagram, saying that officers had Scott's phone but gave no further details.

He described his brother as being in a "very fragile state."

It comes after "worrying" tweets were sent by Scott shortly before he was last seen.

At about 23:00 on Tuesday he wrote: "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it's not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones."

Minutes later he added: "I'm away now. Thanks."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Scott Hutchison was last seen after visiting the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry

Insp Graeme Dignan said: "We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.

"If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately.

"I'd also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends or with police, to let us know he is all right."

CCTV shows Scott at the Dakota Hotel, where he visited before he disappeared.

He is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.