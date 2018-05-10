Image copyright Getty Images

A teacher who left the profession because it became an "undoable" job has told Scotland's education secretary the profession is a "disgrace".

Speaking to SNP MSP John Swinney, former teacher Joanna told the cabinet secretary she would never work in a school again.

She told him many teachers felt under pressure, took medication and felt ill at the thought of going to work.

Mr Swinney said he was committed to removing barriers to teaching.

The education secretary spoke to Joanna during a question and answer phone-in on BBC Radio Scotland's Kaye Adams Programme.

Joanna told the MSP she left teaching last year after many years because she spent more time on administrative tasks and less on actual teaching.

She said: "So many colleagues feel under pressure, they are on medication from their doctors, they, physically feel ill at thought of going to work because they are not able to get on with the job that they have trained for.

"Teaching tends to attract very hardworking passionate people who have a real belief in their subject and yet they are being prevented from doing that because of all the extra "frilly" tasks that management want them to do that are not having an impact on the children."

Image caption Education Secretary John Swinney said he wrote to every registered teacher in 2016

Mr Swinney explained that he wanted to encourage more people into the profession, and an extra 540 teachers had been recruited in Scotland in the past 12 months.

He said: "I wrote to every registered teacher in August 2016 telling them I wanted them to feel empowered to only do the things in their daily work in school they felt impacted on the learning and teaching of young people. And if there was other stuff getting in the road of that, we should focus on enhancing the concentration on learning and teaching.

"We need to remove the extraneous things in the working lives of teachers that get in the way of delivering quality learning and teaching."

Joanna said: "When teachers are faced with pupils who have behaviour issues, pupils who don't speak English, pupils who have additional learning needs, pupils who have to leave the classroom when they feel anxious, you have a classroom of 33 or 34 people of a mixed bunch like that and you've spent most of your day doing admin tasks that don't have any impact on your classroom.

"Why on earth would you get out of your bed in the morning and go to that?"

'Tremendous thrill'

The education secretary said he was extremely concerned about her experience and perspective. He said there were challenges in education, but there was also a tremendous amount of joy in teaching.

"There is not a week goes by when I am not in a school and I speak to many teachers who get a tremendous thrill out of the process of learning and transforming the lives of young people and enabling them to achieve more in their lives.

"What I am trying to do is make sure that teachers have more and more opportunity to concentrate on the core learning and teaching which motivates people to come into the profession and all the steps that we are taking is important.

"I think there is a huge amount of commitment within the teaching profession to enhance their practice and make sure they can make a really big impact on the lives of young people in Scotland."

Joanna said she would never consider going back to teaching.

She said: "Teachers come home from work, they collapse on the sofa, drink half a bottle of wine and wait for the next day. That is the reality for most people I know.

"I would never go back and I would never advise anyone to go into teaching - it's an absolute disgrace."