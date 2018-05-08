Scotland

Two dead in A803 crash in West Lothian

  • 8 May 2018

Two people have died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in West Lothian.

The two vehicles collided on the A803 near Champany, north of Linlithgow, at about 15:40 on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said two people were taken to hospital but later confirmed that both had died.

The road was closed for investigation work and diversions were in place.

