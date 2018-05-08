Image copyright Daily Record

The Daily Record leads with union fears that eight out of 10 RBS workers at closure-threatened branches are facing redundancy.

The Daily Mail says children born to overweight or obese mothers "are slower to develop intellectually".

The Herald features MSPs being warned that the idea that the Brexit vote showed Scotland is more open and tolerant than England is a "misleading fantasy that masks the country's racism problem".

The Times says Scotland is losing three shops a week and the retail conditions in many towns are getting worse.

The Scotsman leads with reports that Scotland's national train operator ScotRail is facing record fines totalling £1.6m over "shortcomings" in service for passengers.

The Daily Express says the SNP government "has failed to hit more than £80bn of its own economic targets".

The Scottish Sun leads with Coronation Street actor Michael Le Vell moving into a hotel following his arrest over an alleged assault at the home he shares with his partner.

The National has an interview with Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood saying her Welsh nationalist party backs the Scottish government's post-Brexit campaign after claiming Wales was "betrayed" by Labour.

The i records Monday's temperatures as being the hottest every on an early May bank holiday. and how it provided a boost for retailers.

The Daily Star focuses on Sir Alex Ferguson's health battle, with Manchester United players vowing to win the FA Cup as a tribute to the club's former manager.

The Courier reports on a nightclub bouncer telling how he battled in vain to save the life of a man hit by a car.