The news that former football manager Sir Alex Ferguson has suffered a brain haemorrhage dominates the front pages of many of the Scottish Sunday papers.

The Sun on Sunday and the Sunday Mail say the 76-year-old Scot is fighting for his life after being admitted to hospital in Salford, Manchester, on Saturday.

The Sun says Fergie suffered a seizure at home while the Sunday Mail says his family has been by his bedside.

A picture of Sir Alex features on the front page of The Sunday Post alongside a main story about a woman who has lost her hands and legs to the blood condition Sepsis.

Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to prioritise a second Brexit vote ahead of an independence referendum, according to the Sunday Herald.

The paper reports former special adviser Noel Dolan calling for the SNP to back a follow-up to the Brexit referendum.

Scotland On Sunday says the Scottish government is "rebooting" its defence policy in the face of Russian incursions, with the headline Cold War At Our Back Door.

The Mail on Sunday leads with a story claiming relatives of the new Home Secretary Sajid Javid are behind a visa scam.

More pressure for Prime Minister Theresa May is the front story of The Sunday Telegraph with the headline "Brexiteers threaten May with open revolt".

The Sunday Express, meanwhile, takes out its front page with a picture of Princess Charlotte giving the new Royal baby Louis a tender kiss.