An investigation into how a man came to be injured in the Springburn area of Glasgow began when a paramedic spotted a crashed vehicle with no-one in it.

Police were subsequently called to Atlas Road, near Springburn Road, at 22:50 on Tuesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it handed the incident over to police after the initial discovery.

The area has been cordoned off and the police were maintaining a presence at the scene on Wednesday morning.

It is not known how serious the man's injuries are or where he was found. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

⛔️ ROAD CLOSURE - ATLAS ROAD ⛔️



Please note Atlas Road, Springburn is closed between Springburn Road and Springburn Way.



Diversions are in place. Please expect local congestion in the area, please avoid if possible.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said in a statement: "One of our Paramedic Response vehicles came across an RTC (road traffic collision) on Atlas road around 10pm on 1 May. The vehicle was empty so the incident was handed across to Police Scotland."

Glasgow's Kelvin College has a Springburn campus, and they are asking students, staff, and visitors to use public transport to get in today.

UPDATE! police have advised the college that the cordon around Springburn Campus is likely to be in place until at LEAST lunchtime. There is No vehicle access to Springburn Campus or Flemington Street. The college is open but travelling by public transport may be easier for you.

SPRINGBURN - Please note that Atlas Road is currently closed due to an ongoing police incident. Services 87 & 88/A/C are diverting via Springburn Expressway and Hawthorn Street in both directions until further notice.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "At around 10.50pm on Tuesday, police received a report of an incident involving two cars in Atlas Road which resulted in one man being injured.

"The inquiry is at an early stage and officers remain at scene to establish the exact circumstances.

"Atlas Road is shut between Polermo Street and Sprinburn Road."