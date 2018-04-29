Image copyright Sunday Mail

The family of Sheku Bayoh are suing Scotland's chief constable, Iain Livingstone for £2m, almost three years on from Mr Bayoh's death in custody, claims the Sunday Mail. The paper says they have lodged the papers just before the time bar for claims.

More grief features on the front page of The Scottish Sun which has interviewed friends of Kirsty Maxwell on the first anniversary of her mysterious fall from a balcony in Benidorm.

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that Theresa May's post-Brexit power deal would "completely demolish" Scottish devolution, according to the Sunday Herald.

Scotland will soon have the slowest roads in Europe, declares the Mail on Sunday, as it reports on a plan to "impose" 20mph speed limits in every town and city.

An SAS soldier and his wife stood in for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a security rehearsal ahead of their wedding, claims the Sunday Express.

The Sunday Post tells the story of a man with multiple sclerosis who has been told to pay back £19,000 in benefits after a DWP "spy squad" reported he was exaggerating his symptoms.

And running is good for you, declares Scotland on Sunday which extols the physical and mental health benefits of parkrunning - verified, it says, by researchers at Glasgow Caledonian University.