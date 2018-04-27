Image caption The witness claimed physical and mental abuse was part of the daily routine at Nazareth House in Aberdeen

Three sisters were beaten until they bled and called derogatory names on their first day at an orphanage, an inquiry has heard.

The claims were made by a woman in her 60s, who cannot be named, who lived at Nazareth House in Aberdeen from 1967.

She told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry how nuns at the Catholic-run home put on a show of "niceness" when the sisters arrived.

But they became violent as soon as their social worker left the building.

The witness, who was the eldest and aged 10 at the time while the youngest was a toddler, said: "We got up to the second floor and it just started, really quite severe.

"Hitting, punching, hitting you on your ears."

She said they were called "Glasgow tinks" and other derogatory names.

'Foaming at the mouth'

The witness added that they were "battered" until they were left bleeding all over their bodies.

The inquiry heard that when she started her period aged 11, she was told by a nun she would "be dead by midnight".

She and the other children were left watching the clock that night waiting for her to die.

She described another incident where she had her head smashed against a radiator until she was "foaming at the mouth".

She said: "I was on the ground, I was foaming at the mouth and I know I was going in and out of consciousness.

"Kicking, kicking, kicking, kicking, banged my head off the radiator - that's when I went down, my head was exploding."

The witness left the home in 1971, according to records, and told how a nun made a final "dig" at her on her way out of Nazareth House.

She told the inquiry: "She said the next time she'd see me I would have a squad of brats at my feet and that I wouldn't get far in life."

Senior counsel to the inquiry, Colin MacAulay QC, told how one of the nuns had denied all the allegations made against her.

'Lots of frustration'

The woman said there were some nuns at the home who were nice and would stand up for her, including one who she kept in touch with through letters after leaving care.

Another witness, who cannot be named, said he had carried "hurt, pain and anguish for many years" after his time at Nazareth House in Aberdeen.

The man, who is in his late 50s, entered the orphanage in 1963.

He told the inquiry how nuns would take out their frustrations on children by regularly beating them.

The witness said: "There was anger in it. For me, looking back, there was a lot of frustration on their parts."

He added: "I stand here today not as a victim, but as a survivor of systematic abuse of that Scottish care system in the 1960s and 1970s that most definitely took place."

The inquiry before Lady Smith continues in Edinburgh on Tuesday.