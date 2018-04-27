Image copyright The National

Several of Friday's papers are reporting on the story of terminally ill Clackmannanshire grandmother Margaret Goodman, who claims she waited for hours in agony for an ambulance which never arrived.

The i says Mrs Goodman has called for Health Secretary Shona Robison to be sacked.

The Scotsman's headline says pressure is mounting on the MSP to resign after the patient's ordeal was raised during a Holyrood session.

"Stripped of my dignity and in agony" is how the Scottish Daily Express describes the episode where the patient's husband Gavin was forced to drive her to hospital after a string of phone calls from palliative care nurses and himself went unheeded.

The Scottish Sun leads the baby news congratulations for Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson. Their front page says "Babe Ruth".

The Daily Record leads with "Ruth: I am pregnant" for their story which says her first baby is due in the autumn.

Friday's Daily Telegraph reveals President Trump will meet the Queen when he visits the UK on Friday 13 July.

The paper suggests he could head to Windsor Castle to avoid protests in London.

But the Scottish Daily Mail believes the meeting could take place at Balmoral, as "officials look at staging the event out of London".

The Times leads on a "new political row" involving Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

The paper reports her comment that "she was not going to be drawn" on the subject of the customs union, even though the prime minister has said Britain would leave.

The National's top story calls for Ms Rudd's resignation in the wake of the Windrush scandal.

The paper says calls for her to quit intensified yesterday after immigration removal targets were confirmed, the day after the MP claimed they did not exist.

The Herald claims Nicola Sturgeon is "ready to stand alone" in battle over Brexit powers.

The report says this will make a constitutional crisis "all but inevitable".

Friday's Press and Journal front page reveals NHS Highland spent more than £18,000 on 43 foreign trips.

The story claims the trips contributed to an air travel bill of £158,164.

In The Courier, we learn about a man who brutally stabbed his neighbour to death because of sexual comments he allegedly made about two teenage girls at a party.

And the Daily Star runs an interview with TV presenter Zoe Ball who is talking about her late partner Billy, who took his own life.