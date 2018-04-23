Image copyright Daily Express

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright The Sun

Image copyright The i

Image copyright The National

Image copyright Daily Mail

Image copyright Daily Star

Image copyright Daily Telegraph

Image copyright The Times

Image copyright The Scotsman

Image copyright The Courier

The Daily Express leads with claims that the SNP's plans to merge British Transport Police with Police Scotland north of the border will cost £500,000 for every officer involved.

The Herald features trade unions warning that Scotland needs to do more to address "the risk of robots replacing humans in the workplace".

The Daily Record tells of a 90-year-old war hero who can see again thanks to a pair of "revolutionary" glasses.

The Scottish Sun has an interview with a young mother who discovered she has cancer just a month after giving birth to her son.

The i reports on a survey which claims most people in Britain want to stay in the single market after Brexit.

The National says the Conservative party has been plunged into civil war over Theresa's May's Brexit "u-turn".

The Times leads with the same story, saying ministers have warned the prime minister of a backlash after her customs union "compromise".

The Scotsman features a UK-wide survey of more than 200,000 people which suggests Britain would vote "by a narrow margin" to remain in the EU if another referendum was held next week.

The Daily Mail investigates how electronic gadgets "that can be used to steal cars in seconds" are being sold online for as little as £100.

The Daily Star says the mini heatwave which much of Britain has enjoyed in recent days is set to "hit the buffers" with temperatures set to plunge.

The Telegraph leads with doctors urging UK government ministers to ban the opening of fast food outlets near schools in a bid to tackle childhood obesity.

The Courier has and interview with a woman who fought off two attackers using her karate skills.