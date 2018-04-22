The papers: Scotland's parties go to war

Image copyright Sunday Herald

Scotland's Sunday papers feature a mixed bag of stories on their front pages.

The Sunday Herald says a furious row has erupted in Scottish politics after Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said Jeremy Corbyn must "get a move on" with plans for a federal British state.

Youth bands and orchestras in Scotland are at the mercy of council cuts, according to Scotland on Sunday.

The Sunday Post writes that an arms company making lasers for Turkish jets bombing civilians in Syria has been given millions of pounds by Scottish Enterprise.

The Sunday Mail says two Canadian firms were hired by the Yes campaign to micro-target Facebook users in the run-up to the 2014 referendum.

Ministers are considering laws to punish social media firms that allow flagrant breaches of age limits, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

The Sunday Times Scotland says the SNP is facing calls for transparency in its dealings with data harvesting firm Cambridge Analytica, after a former employee claimed they met to discuss Brexit when the company was working for the Leave campaign.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday writes that Pippa Middleton is pregnant with her first child.

And the Scottish Mail on Sunday reports that Meghan Markle's uncle has accused the Royal bride-to-be of deepening a family rift by failing to invite close relatives to her wedding.