More than 30,500 people have signed a petition urging the Scottish government to routinely test effluent from salmon processing plants for diseases.

Campaigners claimed that some polluted waste water contained pathogens that could "threaten" wild salmon stocks.

The Scottish government said the risk of disease transfer from farmed salmon to their wild counterparts was "low".

An industry body said fish farms worked to "strict regulations" on marine biosecurity.

Currently neither the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) nor the Scottish government tests the waste water from salmon farms for processing plants for pathogens and diseases.

Self regulation

But lobby group Scottish Salmon Watch insisted that the current situation amounted to industry self regulation - which they claimed was "irresponsible".

This year a damning report by Holyrood's environment committee found that the sector was not being regulated "sufficiently" or "effectively".

Last year footage was released that showed treated "blood water" being released from a fish processing plant into Canadian waters where wild salmon spawn.

It is shockingly irresponsible that the Scottish government does not even test for any pathogens Don Staniford, Scottish Salmon Watch

The discharge later tested positive for pathogens potentially harmful to fish: PRV and Piscirickettsia salmonis bacteria.

The Canadian case prompted SumOfUs, a website "fighting for people over profits", to organise a petition calling on the Scottish government and Sepa to carry out tests on any treated effluent that is discharged in Scottish waters.

Sondhya Gupta, senior campaigner at SumOfUs, said: "After we took action there, the Canadian fisheries minister amended the Fisheries Act to reinstate environmental protections.

"The situation in Scotland is just as urgent - people all over the UK want to see Scottish wild salmon protected too."

Related employment

Farmed salmon is Scotland's single biggest food export - worth £600m - and is estimated to provide nearly 2,500 jobs with thousands more supported by the aquaculture sector in rural and coastal communities.

But it has faced continuing problems with tackling high fish mortality rates and parasitic sea lice which attach themselves to the skin of the fish and can be transferred to passing wild salmon.

Scottish Salmon Watch director Don Staniford said: "In view of the recent results of positive tests for viruses in effluent water in Canada it is incumbent upon the Scottish government and SEPA to follow suit.

"It is shockingly irresponsible that the Scottish government does not even test for any pathogens in processing plant or salmon farm effluent."

Industry body the Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO) said farmers already worked to strict regulations to ensure that they operate to "high standards".

SSPO chief executive Julie Hesketh-Laird said that fish health was monitored "daily" at every salmon farm in Scotland, with their performance audited by the Scottish Government and Sepa.

She added: "We are committed to protecting Scotland's environment and to ensuring risks are managed appropriately."

Surveillance programme

Sepa said: "Our remit does not include testing the waste water from salmon farms for pathogens and diseases.

"The Scottish government's Fish Health Inspectorate is responsible for fish (and shellfish) diseases surveillance and have a comprehensive surveillance programme.

"For clarity - Sepa's remit does include working with the Scottish Government and our key partner organisations to solve problems or assess factors which may impact on water quality in Scotland's designated bathing waters.

"For example, we take water quality samples in the marine environment for each designated bathing water across Scotland, and we are working in partnership to coordinate activities which will reduce the impact of rural or diffuse pollution which can contribute to poor water quality."

A Scottish government spokesman said: "The Scottish Government does not conduct testing of salmon farm wastewater.

"The risk of disease transfer from farmed salmon to their wild counterparts is low. Where listed diseases are found on farmed salmon, wild fish in the vicinity are routinely sampled to determine their health status and confirm no negative effect."

Earlier this year a Freedom of Information request made to the Sepa revealed a salmon packing factory in Shetland had leaked "untreated" blood water into the sea - which the company has denied.