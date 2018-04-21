Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Patient care is "suffering", according to a top doctor

Scotland's leading doctor has warned patients are "suffering" because of funding cuts and staff shortages.

Dr Peter Bennie, chairman of BMA Scotland claimed staff and funding are not keeping up with demand.

He said the gap is putting unprecedented strain on doctors and that all parts of the profession are "under pressure like never before".

Ahead of the Scottish BMA conference in Glasgow he said vacancy levels and targets are compounding the situation.

'Patients suffering'

Dr Bennie said: "Numerous issues are impacting on our ability to do our jobs.

"Crucially, while there have been increases in both finances and workforce, this is simply not keeping pace with demand.

"Doctors struggle with the implications of this on a daily basis, with services deteriorating, patients suffering as a result and more pressure being put on already overworked staff.

"Equally, the vacancy levels across all parts of the profession are simply not sustainable and have a knock-on effect on those staff in post.

"This is compounded by political pressure to meet arbitrary targets that often tell us little about quality of care or the outcomes for patients."

Image caption Dr Peter Bennie said the health service is "deteriorating"

He called for an end to the "arbitrary, politically-driven targets" and a clear plan to reduce the gap between resources and demand.

He added: "We need more concerted action to improve the working lives of doctors and to ensure that being a doctor in Scotland is an attractive career choice."

The Scottish government said a new GP contract, jointly developed with the BMA will aim to cut doctors' workload with some tasks currently carried out by GPs carried out by members of the wider primary care team.

It added its ambition is to increase the number of GPs by at least 800 over ten years.

'Additional investment'

A spokeswoman said: "We are providing record funding to Scotland's NHS, and recently announced further investment of more than £350m in Scotland's frontline health boards, including additional investment in service reform and improvement of £175m.

"NHS staff numbers are also at historically high levels, up by over 13,000 under this government, with more doctors, nursing and midwifery staff now delivering care for the people of Scotland.

"We have already announced a further 55 undergraduate medical training places through the new Scottish Graduate Medical School, and have created an additional 140 medical training places since 2017, ensuring supply continues to meet demand and help support the future consultant and GP workforce."