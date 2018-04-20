The full report from the Independent Review of Sexual Abuse in Scottish Football is to be delayed.

The chairman of the group, Martin Henry, said they wanted to avoid prejudicing criminal proceedings.

An interim report will be provided to the Scottish Football Association in the meantime.

Publication of the full report, which had been due in "early 2018", will follow the conclusion of any criminal proceedings.

Martin Henry said: "Throughout the review our central and abiding considerations have been the interests of survivors of abuse and the protection of young people.

"During our extensive information-gathering phase it was clear that the narratives of survivors who engaged with us are crucial to providing context and supporting the recommendations made in the final report of the review.

"After obtaining the necessary legal advice, and in discussions with all relevant authorities and with survivors themselves, we do not wish to risk prejudicing ongoing criminal proceedings by publishing our report in full in the original timeframe."

'Safe environment'

He added: "In order to ensure as many as possible of our recommendations are acted on quickly, we will provide an interim report detailing a number of issues of concern and some recommendations - but not including the narratives - to the board of the Scottish FA by late June, which will also be published online.

"It remains our full intention to submit the full final report without redaction upon the conclusion of all relevant criminal cases."

The review was ordered in November 2016 after several former players came forward to say they were abused by people in positions of authority.

The SFA said it wanted to reassure people that football was a "safe and enjoyable environment for children".

It said the review would focus on the "processes and procedures" in place, both currently and historically in Scottish football.

Police Scotland have said 298 crimes have so far been recorded in their investigation into football-related sexual abuse.

Officers have identified 153 abuse victims and charged 13 people since the inquiry was launched.