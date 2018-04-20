In pictures: Rural Scotland in the 1970s and 80s
Newly-digitised photographs of rural Scotland in the 1970s and early 80s have been released by Historic Environment Scotland.
The images were initially gathered by The Scottish Countryside Commission and during a survey of C-listed buildings.
The full collection is available to view at Canmore.org.uk
All photographs are copyright of Historic Environment Scotland.