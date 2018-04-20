Scotland

In pictures: Rural Scotland in the 1970s and 80s

  • 20 April 2018
sheep Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland
Image caption Easdale Seit Island in Arygll and Bute

Newly-digitised photographs of rural Scotland in the 1970s and early 80s have been released by Historic Environment Scotland.

The images were initially gathered by The Scottish Countryside Commission and during a survey of C-listed buildings.

The full collection is available to view at Canmore.org.uk

bikes Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland
Image caption Millport on The Isle of Cumbrae
cars Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland
Image caption The Quay Close in Inveraray
post office Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland
Image caption The village post office in Inverallochy in Aberdeenshire
pram Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland
Image caption Culross in Fife
shop Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland
Image caption Newmarket Street in Falkirk
Kilmarnock Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland
Image caption Craig Bridge in Kilmarnock
East Kilbride Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland
Image caption Langlands in East Kilbride
East Kilbride Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland
Image caption Montgomery Street in East Kilbride
square Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland
Image caption The Square in Cumnock
Biggar Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland
Image caption Biggar High Street

All photographs are copyright of Historic Environment Scotland.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites