Easdale Seit Island in Arygll and Bute

Newly-digitised photographs of rural Scotland in the 1970s and early 80s have been released by Historic Environment Scotland.

The images were initially gathered by The Scottish Countryside Commission and during a survey of C-listed buildings.

The full collection is available to view at Canmore.org.uk

Millport on The Isle of Cumbrae

The Quay Close in Inveraray

The village post office in Inverallochy in Aberdeenshire

Culross in Fife

Newmarket Street in Falkirk

Craig Bridge in Kilmarnock

Langlands in East Kilbride

Montgomery Street in East Kilbride

The Square in Cumnock

Biggar High Street

All photographs are copyright of Historic Environment Scotland.