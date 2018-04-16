The papers: Russian 'cyber warfare' fear

Image copyright Express

The fallout from the military strikes on Syria over the weekend dominate Scotland's front pages.

The Scottish Daily Express is one of a number of newspapers reporting that Britain is bracing itself for a series of "devastating" Russian cyber attacks in retaliation for the military action.

Transport systems, water supplies, gas networks, banks, hospitals and air traffic control could be hacked by Russia, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

And the Daily Telegraph reports that there has been a 20-fold increase in Russian-sourced "disinformation" being spread online since the strikes on Syria on Saturday.

As Theresa May prepares to make a statement on the airstrikes to the House of Commons, The Scotsman says ministers are coming under growing pressure from the SNP to agree to a full parliamentary debate.

The Herald leads with Jeremy Corbyn's response to the military campaign. The Labour leader said the power to wage war should be curtailed for future prime ministers and he added that he would only back military action if it had the approval of the United Nations.

Meanwhile French president Emmanuel Macron says he has persuaded Donald Trump to keep US forces in Syria "long term", according to the lead story in the Scotland edition of The Times.

The front page of the Daily Record reports that a man living near Glasgow claims to have fathered 22 children after advertising himself as an unlicensed sperm donor on Facebook. Fertility experts say he is acting illegally.

A lucky Edinburgh schoolboy makes headlines in The Scottish Sun, after he was attacked by a shark during a holiday in the Bahamas. Shane McConnell, 12, needed 53 stitches in his foot following the horrifying encounter.

A protest in Barcelona in defence of political prisoners and exiled politicians makes the front page of The National.

The Courier reports that hundreds of HMRC staff in Dundee have been told that plans to transfer their jobs have now been shelved.

And The Press and Journal says repairs are to be carried out at Culloden following an influx of visitors attracted to the site after watching the TV series Outlander.