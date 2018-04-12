Image copyright SNS

Former Scottish Commonwealth boxer Stephen Lavelle has been charged over an assault at an Australian nightclub.

Police were called to SinCity Nightclub on the Gold Coast at around 03:00 on Thursday following a disturbance.

The Glasgow 2014 bronze-medallist is alleged to have punched an 18-year-old woman in the face and to have thrown a glass at a man, 18, cutting his face.

The man was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The former heavyweight fighter, who now lives in Victoria, was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault, and is to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on 27 April.

In a statement, Team Scotland said: "This is not the type of behaviour that we would expect from anybody associated with Team Scotland, past or present."

The team confirmed Lavelle has no association with Scotland's Gold Coast 2018 delegation.

The charges came after Northern Ireland boxer Sean McComb was fined and banned from the area after incident outside the club on Tuesday morning.