Image copyright Derek Merry Image caption Derek and Olya Merry married in Belarus in 2013 and have been fighting for UK residency

The Scottish external affairs secretary has written to the home secretary over the case of a mother facing deportation from Scotland.

Olya Merry, who lives in Coatbridge, was told that she could be deported if she does not leave the UK this week.

Fiona Hyslop urged Amber Rudd to look in to the case "urgently" given Mrs Merry has a two-year-old daughter, born in Scotland to UK citizen Derek Merry.

The Home Office said it does not comment on individual cases.

Mr Merry married Volha, who is known as Olya, in Belarus in 2013. The couple have been struggling to win permission for Mrs Merry to reside in the UK ever since.

As Belarus is not in the European Economic Area, the couple first moved to Ireland to establish themselves as EEA residents, which would have provided a route for Mrs Merry to be entitled to a UK residence card.

They stayed there for six months before relocating to Lanarkshire when Mrs Merry became pregnant. She gave birth to daughter Milana in Wishaw in 2016.

'Absolutely terrified'

She told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that she received a letter from the Home Office on Saturday saying she would be deported.

Mrs Merry said: "I felt absolute shock, devastated, numb, I burst into tears because I couldn't believe it.

"I couldn't believe it would happen to me because I just have a peaceful, loving family and they want to deport me."

Mr Merry told the programme: "I would assume they will at some point, if she doesn't willingly leave, they're going to come to the door.

"It absolutely terrifies me to death, I don't want to lose my wife and my daughter. What father wants to lose their family?"

Image caption Fiona Hyslop urged Amber Rudd to look in to the case "as a matter of urgency"

The Home Office said there were clear rules for British citizens looking to bring non-EEA family members to the UK, with set criteria to be met to prevent individuals from circumventing immigration rules.

Staff guidance published online stipulates that when using the EEA route to apply for residence, "a family member only has the right to reside in the UK with a British citizen if their residence in the EEA host country as the family member of the British citizen was genuine".

The test for "genuine residence" includes whether the EEA country became their "centre of life", the length of time they spent there - three months being the minimum for consideration - the nature of their accommodation and how integrated they were into the local community.

Mr Merry said the family were told they had not spent long enough in Ireland, and had not made it their "centre of life" despite having moved there, taken a job and got a national insurance number. He said: "The only thing I left in Britain was my family. What else can you do to transfer your centre of life?"

'Matter of urgency'

In her letter, Ms Hyslop said she understood the Merrys had "taken steps to allow them to remain in the UK under the relevant immigration requirements".

She wrote: "This case involves the right of a particularly young child, born here in the UK, not to be separated from one or other of her parents, one of whom is a UK citizen.

"We also believe that the UK government should continue to protect the rights of the family members of EU citizens after Brexit, and should take account of the value of family life by extending these rights to the family members of UK citizens.

"I would be grateful if you could look into this case as a matter of urgency and would welcome information on your conclusions."

The case has also been taken up by local MSP Fulton MacGregor, who tabled a Holyrood motion expressing "deep concern". He said if Mrs Merry were deported, her daughter would travel with her "and could lose her UK citizenship due to Belarusian laws that prevent dual-nationality".