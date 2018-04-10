Image copyright University of Edinburgh Image caption Modified social media icons were introduced in 2015

Having a range of skin colours for emojis improves diversity, a study from Edinburgh University has suggested.

Research found the majority of Twitter users who opted for a modified emoji chose one which aligned to their own skin tone.

Modified social media icons "are not used to provoke antagonistic racial sentiment", as was feared when they were introduced in 2015.

Experts have now called for "more emoji options for self-representation".

Using a sample of a billion tweets, researchers found emojis with darker skin tones were used in mostly positive posts.

Twitter users with darker skin, according to their profile photos, were most likely to modify their emojis while lighter-skinned users were least likely.

This indicates their use is an important factor in expressing identity online, the study concludes.

Alexander Robertson, of the University of Edinburgh's school of informatics, said: "This result should encourage the addition of more emoji options for self-representation - adding to those that have been recently made available, such as red hair."

The icons with the darkest skins were least used across all regions of the world, perhaps due to a lack of internet connection in developing regions such as Africa.

Nearly half of modified emojis used had lighter skins tones.