Repercussions from the suspected chemical attack on civilians in Syria continue to make the front pages on Tuesday.

The Times says Theresa May is expecting a call from President Trump as pressure increases on the PM to join any strikes the US decides to carry out on the Assad regime.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, former foreign secretary William Hague warns chemical weapons will become "legitimised" and used in future wars if the West fails to take military action against President Bashar al-Assad.

The Scotsman leads with an exclusive claiming Edinburgh City Council is considering the installation of "cutting edge" pop-up anti-terror barriers which will sound an alert in the event of a major incident.

The measures would be deployed during events and festivals.

The Herald examines Nicola Sturgeon's plans for a state energy firm, reporting that such an enterprise would "lose millions for years".

Yesterday's tragic story of a young boy who collapsed and died on the street in Edinburgh makes the front of the Daily Record.

"Rest in paradise, wee dude" is the paper's tribute to the seven-year-old the paper names as Harris McGurk.

The story of a father who allegedly drove his daughter to suicide after sexually assaulting her is the Scottish Sun's page one lead.

The girl's mother tells the paper her ex should face a murder charge following her death.

The i newspaper leads on a new plan to tackle prostate cancer. It reports that Theresa May is set to announce a £75m research and care plan to to help thousands of men with prostate cancer get treated earlier and faster.

The same story is on the front of the Scottish Daily Mail, which claims the investment will bring the disease in line with spending on breast cancer research.

The National claims an independent Scotland should have its own currency.

In the paper, a think-tank suggests the country should "unshackle itself from the volatile and vulnerable pound".

Diabetes, and the way those with the disease are treated, makes the top story in the Scottish Daily Express.

The paper says thousands of people are being treated unfairly at work.

The Press and Journal's Inverness edition covers a court story about a man who was cleared of causing the death of a friend whose car "barrel-rolled" through the air and smashed into a police car.

And the Courier's top story is a tale about a group of friends on a camping trip who found themselves at the centre of a massive rescue operation following fears they had set off on a sinister suicide pact.

One of the campers - a teacher from Glasgow - said it was "like something from the X Files."