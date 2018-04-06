Image copyright NHS Tayside Image caption Prof John Connell has stood down

The chairman of NHS Tayside has stood down after the health board was put in "special measures".

Health Secretary Shona Robison welcomed the resignation of Prof John Connell, describing it as the "right decision".

Concerns had been raised about the use of an endowment fund to pay for IT improvements.

NHS Tayside has a significant funding gap, and has received emergency loans from the Scottish government.