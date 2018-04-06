Chairman quits crisis-hit NHS Tayside
- 6 April 2018
The chairman of NHS Tayside has stood down after the health board was put in "special measures".
Health Secretary Shona Robison welcomed the resignation of Prof John Connell, describing it as the "right decision".
Concerns had been raised about the use of an endowment fund to pay for IT improvements.
NHS Tayside has a significant funding gap, and has received emergency loans from the Scottish government.